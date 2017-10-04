Man Arrested In Oklahoma For Vegas-Style Threats

OKLAHOMA CITY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Authorities in Oklahoma stated that a man has been arrested after threatening shootings in both Oklahoma City and San Antonio similar to the recent deadly assault in Las Vegas.
Police said that 39-year-old Roderick Lamar Robinson was arrested Tuesday in the Oklahoma City suburb of Warr Acres.
Jail records show that Robinson is being held Wednesday on a terroristic hoax complaint.
Police in Oklahoma City said online that several people messaged the department alerting officers about threats that Robinson had posted on Facebook. However, a page that appears to belong to Robinson contained no such threats on Wednesday. Still, authorities said that they took “precautionary measures” by notifying businesses and adding security in the affected areas.
A police spokesman has not returned a phone call seeking comment. No attorney is listed to speak on Robinson’s behalf.
Robinson already had an active warrant in San Antonio’s Bexar County for marijuana possession.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)