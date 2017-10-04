CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Musicians And Celebrities Pay Tribute To Rocker Tom Petty

Filed Under: Don Felder, Mick Jagger, Music, musician, Richard Marx, rock and roll, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Heartbreakers, Tom Petty

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reaction to the death of rock superstar Tom Petty, who died Monday after suffering cardiac arrest at his Malibu home:

— “Tommy’s passing feels like I’ve lost a little brother. Growing up together in Gainesville and seeing one of my students blossom as an incredibly gifted musician and songwriter has been one of my most fulfilling experiences in this life. It was obvious very early on in his career that his talent, magnetism and charisma were a very special gift that few souls in this world are given. He has given this world so many wonderful memories and touched millions with his magic. Gone far too soon. May he rest in peace knowing how much he is loved and appreciated by all of us that are left behind.” — former Eagles member Don Felder on Facebook.

— “I’m shocked and saddened by the news of Tom’s passing, he’s such a huge part of our musical history, there’ll never be another like him.” — Eric Clapton in a statement.

“I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.” — singer-songwriter John Mayer on Twitter.

— “Devastating news about #TomPetty A profound loss. Sad sad day today. RIP” — rocker Slash on Instagram.

— “RIP @tompetty you will be missed. A music legend #GoneButNeverForgotten” Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer on Twitter.

— “Through his work with the Heartbreakers and The Traveling Wilburys he’s left us with an incredibly legacy to enjoy forever, it’s such a shame he has left us way before his time.” — Def Leppard singer Joe Elliot on Twitter.

— “It is so rare to find someone who commands such universal respect in the business. He was a rock n roll lifer with music in his blood. This man delivered a wealth of great songs to his fans and to the world and that is something to celebrate.” — rocker Alice Cooper, on Twitter.

— “I feel Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is the best American rock band, ever. He is both a peer and an inspiration to me. I am heartbroken at his passing, and my deep sympathy goes out to his family and loved ones.” — REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin on Facebook.

— “Always felt good to know Tom Petty was out there in the world making up beautiful words and music. Sad today but grateful forever.” — singer Richard Marx on Twitter.

— “Safe passages to the summerlands, brother. You couldn’t have left more dreams here for us. Thank you. RIP” — rocker Ryan Adams on Twitter.

— “Tom Petty was a stud. Very few super cool dudes from the old school left. Actual talent. Rough to hear the news” — actor-comedian David Spade on Twitter.

— “Tom was a true rock and roll purist, both in his music and his defiant spirit. With the Heartbreakers, his infectious riffs, rebellious personality, and inventive songwriting brought a new urgency to rock traditions and fueled a now legendary career and some of the most memorable music of the last four decades.” — Recording Academy President/CEO Neil Portnow in a statement.

— “So sad about Tom Petty, he made some great music. Thoughts are with his family.” — Mick Jagger via Twitter.

