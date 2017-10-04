Red Cross Raises $350 Million For Harvey Relief

gettyimages 842306686 Red Cross Raises $350 Million For Harvey Relief

HOUSTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 03  (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) — The American Red Cross reports that it has raised $350 million in donations designated for Hurricane Harvey relief in the month since the storm hit the Texas coast.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Red Cross reported it has authorized payments of $400 in direct financial help to each of more than 380,000 households affected by the storm, amounting to a total of more than $150 million.

harvey red cross 839964786 Red Cross Raises $350 Million For Harvey Relief

Evacuees from Hurricane Harvey take shelter at the Delco Center in east Austin, Texas on Sunday, August 27, 2017. (credit: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images)

The Red Cross also says it allocated $2.5 million for health and mental health services that has served more than 98,000 people so far.

It also says it allocated 442.3 million for food, shelter and relief items and $108.5 million for long-term recovery services.

