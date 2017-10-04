Reports: Cowboys DE Tapper Has Broken Foot

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – According to multiple reports, Cowboys defensive end Charles Tapper has a broken bone in his foot.

The second-year pro was seen on crutches after practice on Wednesday.

.@Takeflightchuck left locker room w usual smile – but also w crutches. Could be broken foot, as #Cowboys make room for DIrving @1053thefan pic.twitter.com/daXyuMjyka — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) October 4, 2017

There’s no word yet on how long Tapper may be out, however, reports suggest he will be out for several weeks.

The Oklahoma product had three total tackles and a sack in two games played this season.

Tapper’s injury opens a spot on the active roster at a time when Dallas needed to add DL David Irving, who returns this week after a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Irving returned to The Star on Tuesday and practiced on Wednesday.

Dallas will also get some help at the linebacker position as Anthony Hitchens declared himself “ready to go” on Wednesday.

Hitchens has missed the entire season to this point after he sustained a tibial plateau fracture in his right knee during a preseason game against the Oakland Raiders on August 26.