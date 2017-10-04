SMU Fraternity Suspended For Suspected Hazing

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 10:00 PM To 10:35 PM

SMU Fraternity Suspended For Suspected Hazing

By Ken Molestina
Filed Under: Hazing, Kappa Alpha fraternity, Kappa Alpha Order, SMU

DALLAS (CBS11)— The Kappa Alpha Order chapter on the SMU campus has been suspended as a result of an investigation into hazing.

A letter from university officials said the allegations of hazing stem from reports that they investigated during the new member education period of the Spring 2017 semester.

The university released the following public statement:

The SMU chapter of the Kappa Alpha Order national organization was suspended on October 4, 2017, for a minimum of four years by the University, in agreement with the Kappa Alpha Order national organization. The suspension comes in response to operational and new member incidents that violated the SMU Student Code of Conduct and the fraternity’s policies.

SMU has made available alternative living arrangements for students who lived in the fraternity house, as well as other resources to help with their transition.

According to SMU, investigators found evidence of new members being paddled, forced into servitude and excessive alcohol consumption.

It also said they were forced to eat jalapenos, habaneros until vomiting, they were forced to wear soiled clothing with vomit and were sleep deprived among other things.

SMU freshman Grace Murray said “I was shocked I had never heard of the bad of hazing here. I’ve heard of it elsewhere but not here so I was surprised bummed.”

In a response sent to CBS11, Jesse S. Lyons the Assistant Executive Director for Advancement & Editor of The Kappa Alpha Journal said, “Kappa Alpha Order has suspended our chapter at Southern Methodist University, in cooperation with SMU administration, due to violations of our risk management policies. We have an agreement with SMU to return to campus in 2021.”

The letter says SMU Kappa Alpha members have until Saturday to remove all belongings from the house, and they have effectively been ordered to shut down all activity.

screen shot 2017 10 04 at 10 02 59 pm SMU Fraternity Suspended For Suspected Hazing

Kappa Alpha Order at SMU (CBS11)

More from Ken Molestina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch