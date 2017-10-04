Teen Shoots, Kills Lake Highlands High School Freshman

LAKE HIGHLANDS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Lake Highlands High School teen was shot and killed after police say another teenager was playing with a gun.

Sources say the group of teens, ranging in ages from 14 to 17, were driving around in a van yesterday, when a 16-year-old boy pulled out a gun, and accidentally shot Azeneth Pina, 14, on Whitehurst Drive, near Fair Oaks Crossing.

The source says the teens panicked and decided to throw the pistol in a creek. It was recovered by a dive team Wednesday morning.

The teens then dropped the girl off at Baylor Garland. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

After an interrogation, the teens confessed to what happened. The boy who fired the gun, killing the Lake Highlands High School freshman will face a manslaughter charge. He is not a student in the Richardson ISD.

Grief counsellors will be on the Lake Highlands campus for the rest of the week. A letter was sent home to parents, calling Pina well-liked by her classmates and teachers.

Lake Highlands High School principal Dr. Josh Delich sent students and parents the following letter: