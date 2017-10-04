RAIN IN NORTH TEXAS: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

We’re Heating Back Up Through The Weekend

By Dan Brounoff
*Yesterday – High: 90; Rain. 0.33”; Normal High: 82; Normal Low: 61*

  • Rain tapers off by afternoon across the southern 2/3rds of north Texas.
  • Flood watch NORTH of the Red River.
  • Heating back up through the weekend
  • Slight rain chance early Sat. morning.
  • First DECENT cold front arrives early next week.
  • 52” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Today: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. 30% chance of showers….ending from SE to NW. High: Mid to upper 80s. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid. Low: Low to mid 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, warm and humid. High: Upper 80s. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. High: Upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm. Slight chance of showers early. High: Mid 80s

Sunday and Monday: Mostly sunny and HOT. High: Low 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Windy and COOLER! High: Mid 70s!

