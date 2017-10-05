CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
BIG 12 Preview: No. 23 West Virginia At No. 8 TCU

Filed Under: Big 12, College, Football, Fort Worth, NCAA, TCU, Texas, West Virginia

The only game nationally Saturday that matches Top 25 teams is a chance for an early statement in the Big 12 race for the teams that came into the league together in 2012.

West Virginia and TCU are both coming off open dates. The Horned Frogs had an impressive win at then-No. 6 Oklahoma State in their last game, and have scored 119 points in their two home games this season. West Virginia has scored at least 56 points in each of its three games since losing its opener at Virginia Tech.

KEY MATCHUP

Justin Crawford and West Virginia’s rushing offense vs. TCU defense. Crawford is the Big 12 rushing leader at 113 yards per game, and is tied with TCU’s Darius Anderson with a league-high six rushing TDs. The Mountaineers average 231 yards rushing per game, second in the league only to TCU’s 232.2 per game. But the Horned Frogs have the Big 12’s top rushing defense, allowing only 95 yards per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Virginia: WR David Sills V is tied for the national lead with seven receiving TDs, with multiple scores in three games already in the junior’s return to the Mountaineers.

TCU: QB Kenny Hill has completed 72.6 percent of his passes (85 of 117), which ranks sixth nationally and on pace to set a TCU record. The senior has thrown for 965 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

FACTS & FIGURES

The first three games TCU and West Virginia played as conference foes were decided on the last play, including two overtime games. The last two haven’t been that close. TCU won 40-10 at home two years ago, and West Virginia was a 34-10 home winner last year. … ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be on the TCU campus. It will be the sixth time in nine seasons the pregame show has been at a TCU game. The Frogs won the first five, including the only other one in Fort Worth — 2009 vs. Utah.

