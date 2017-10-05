Crisis Counselors At Lake Highlands High After Teen Killed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Lake Highlands High School student has died after what investigators believe was an accidental shooting. This morning students, faculty and staff are grieving the loss of 14-year-old Azeneth Pina.

Sources tell CBS 11 News that grief counselors will be available at the school for the remainder of the week. A letter sent home to parents said Azeneth was “well-liked by all of her classmates and teachers.”

Sources tell NewsRadio 1080 KRLD that a group of teenagers were driving around in a van in northeast Dallas when a 16-year-old in the group pulled out a gun. The weapon was allegedly fired accidentally and the bullet hit Azeneth, she was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The teens panicked and threw the gun into a creek, where a dive team recovered it on Wednesday. The group of youngsters are said to have later confessed to exactly what happened.

Funeral services are pending for Azeneth Pina, who was a freshman at Lake Highlands. Richardson Independent School District administrators have a crisis counseling team speaking with students.

The teenager who fired the gun is facing manslaughter charges.

