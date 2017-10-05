Dallas Police Seek Help In Homicide Investigation

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas detectives are asking for the public’s help in getting more information about a homicide that occurred on Friday, September 29.
Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2700 block of Lagow Street at about 10:30 p.m.
Upon their arrival, officers discovered 53-year-old James Edward Green deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
Authorities say the unknown suspects entered the home and demanded property from Green. The suspects then shot Green and another victim before fleeing in a white vehicle.
If anyone has any information regarding this offense, please contact Detective A. Isom at (214) 671-3701.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.