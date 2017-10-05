Grapevine Police ID Sex Offender Who Talked To Children In Store

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine Police have identified a registered sex offender as the suspect in the case of a man who made lewd comments about children inside a store.
Detectives are actively seeking 38–year-old Kenneth Dewayne Roblez of Dallas.
Roblez is wanted for a parole violation warrant.
Police said tips from the public helped identify Roblez as the suspect, and several unrelated parties identified him as the man seen on Target surveillance video.
Grapevine Police said they are working with other law enforcement agencies as well, and believe Roblez may also be linked to similar incidents in Plano.
“Roblez’ whereabouts are unknown, and we continue to seek the public’s help in locating him. We believe he is a threat to public safety and ask anyone who may see him to call 911 immediately,” Grapevine Police said in a news release on Thursday.