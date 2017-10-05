CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Grapevine Police ID Sex Offender Who Talked To Children In Store

Filed Under: Grapevine Police, Kenneth Dewayne Roblez, sex offender

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine Police have identified a registered sex offender as the suspect in the case of a man who made lewd comments about children inside a store.

Detectives are actively seeking 38–year-old Kenneth Dewayne Roblez of Dallas.

Roblez is wanted for a parole violation warrant.

screen shot 2017 10 05 at 5 02 48 pm Grapevine Police ID Sex Offender Who Talked To Children In Store

Kenneth Dewayne Roblez

Police said tips from the public helped identify Roblez as the suspect, and several unrelated parties identified him as the man seen on Target surveillance video.

capture1 Grapevine Police ID Sex Offender Who Talked To Children In Store

surveillance

Grapevine Police said they are working with other law enforcement agencies as well, and believe Roblez may also be linked to similar incidents in Plano.

“Roblez’ whereabouts are unknown, and we continue to seek the public’s help in locating him. We believe he is a threat to public safety and ask anyone who may see him to call 911 immediately,” Grapevine Police said in a news release on Thursday.

