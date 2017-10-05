Investigation Of Arlington Slayings Reveals New Body In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (AP) — Investigators of two brutal slayings in Arlington have led officers to a third body in Fort Worth.
The tip forwarded by Arlington police led officers to the body Wednesday at a vacant home in a southwestern Fort Worth neighborhood. It’ll be left for the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine its identity.
Arlington police Lt. Christopher Cook says the tip initially came to detectives investigating the killings of 27-year-old Erick “Diablo” Zelaya and his 17-year-old girlfriend, Iris Chirinos. Zelaya’s severed head was found near AT&T Stadium on Sept. 2, with his body and his girlfriend’s being found behind a house near the stadium. Two suspects are in custody, one charged with capital murder and the other charged with murder.
