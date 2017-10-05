Purse Thieves Targeting Asian Women, Asian Shopping Centers

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW) – Police say a group of thieves has been targeting Asian women for purse-snatchings.

Grand Prairie police say there has been multiple parking lot purse snatching incidents in the span of one week.

Lately, the thieves have been stealing from victims at the Asia Times Square near Pioneer Parkway and Great Southwestern Parkway.

Detective Mark Beseda says the cases the two cases that have been reported in Grand Prairie match similar thefts in Irving and Arlington.

The suspects, identified as black males, have opened passenger doors to steal from the victims and even taken a purse directly from a child and fled in a black, newer model Toyota Camry.

asian theft suspects Purse Thieves Targeting Asian Women, Asian Shopping Centers

(Image via Grand Prairie Police Dept.)

“It’s happened twice, where the adult females are distracted, then it’s a simple snatch and grab” said Detective Beseda. “We believe these people are targeting Asian females for some reason.”

In one case, the thieves used the victim’s credit and debit cards in Fort Worth.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Call 972-988-8477 (TIPS).

 

