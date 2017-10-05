CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

Retail Gas Prices In Texas, Nationwide Down Again This Week

Filed Under: AAA, gas, Gas Money, Gas Prices in Texas, gas pump, gasoline, gasoline prices, Retail gasoline prices

COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country continue to drop, sliding this week by a nickel.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump in the state was down to $2.39 a gallon from $2.44 last week. Nationwide gasoline prices fell to $2.52.

Drivers in Amarillo, compared to other metro regions in the state, are paying the least at $2.27. Motorists in El Paso are paying the most, with the average price at $2.47. Folks pulling u-p at the pump in Dallas are paying an average of $2.35 for a gallon of gas. Drivers in Fort Worth are keeping a few more coins in their pocket, the average price for gasoline in that city is $2.34.

Analysts say the market remains volatile in the wake of hurricanes that have damaged refineries and caused other problems, but that volatility likely won’t be enough to prevent gas prices from steadily dropping over the next month.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch