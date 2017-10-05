Retail Gas Prices In Texas, Nationwide Down Again This Week

COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country continue to drop, sliding this week by a nickel.
AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump in the state was down to $2.39 a gallon from $2.44 last week. Nationwide gasoline prices fell to $2.52.
Drivers in Amarillo, compared to other metro regions in the state, are paying the least at $2.27. Motorists in El Paso are paying the most, with the average price at $2.47. Folks pulling u-p at the pump in Dallas are paying an average of $2.35 for a gallon of gas. Drivers in Fort Worth are keeping a few more coins in their pocket, the average price for gasoline in that city is $2.34.
Analysts say the market remains volatile in the wake of hurricanes that have damaged refineries and caused other problems, but that volatility likely won’t be enough to prevent gas prices from steadily dropping over the next month.
