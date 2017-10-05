CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
North Texas Girl Rescued From Gun Safe At Sporting Goods Store

DENTON (AP) — Fire officials in North Texas say a child has been rescued after being trapped in a gun safe at a sporting goods store.

Denton firefighters used hand tools to pry open the gun safe at an Academy Sports and Outdoors store Tuesday. The girl had been in the safe for more than 30 minutes.

Fire department spokesman Kenneth Hedges says the girl’s mother talked to her to keep her calm. Fire officials estimate the girl is about 4 or 5 years old.

Hedges says the safe has a locking mechanism with a keypad. He says store employees were entering the code when firefighters arrived, but the safe went into lockdown mode after the code was entered incorrectly multiple times.

It’s unclear how the girl became trapped in the safe.

