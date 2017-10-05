Texas Judge Blocks Release Of Voting Records To Trump Panel

AUSTIN (AP) – A Texas judge has temporarily blocked state elections officials from turning over voting records to President Donald Trump’s commission investigating cases of voter fraud.
State District Judge Tim Sulak on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order that prohibits the release of information until an Austin hearing is held later in the month to determine if the order should be extended.
Sulak said in the ruling that providing the records without safeguarding their privacy and security could violate state election and privacy laws.
Trump created the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity in May to investigate his unsubstantiated claims that millions of people voted illegally in 2016.
The Austin American-Statesman reports that the commission has asked each state for addresses, birth dates, political affiliation and other details on registered voters.
