Austin Replaces Columbus Day With Indigenous Peoples Day

AUSTIN (AP) – Austin officials have voted to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that Austin City Council voted Thursday to change Monday’s holiday to one that celebrates Native Americans.

The resolution says honoring Christopher Columbus’s role in history promotes values of intolerance and violence. The resolution says the city must oppose racism toward Native Americans, which can lead to inequality.

The resolution says many cities have changed the holiday’s name in an effort toward healing and reconciliation. Seattle, Denver, Albuquerque and Los Angeles have also recently renamed the holiday, which is observed on the second Monday in October.

Interim City Manager Elaine Hart says Columbus Day will no longer be featured on city calendars.

The resolution also encourages Austin Public Schools to teach Native American history.

