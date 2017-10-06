CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM  

Dallas Police Searching For Suspects In String Of Armed Robberies

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for suspect who were involved in a string of armed robberies that started Thursday evening.

Police say multiple suspects committed armed robberies of businesses and individuals. There were no injuries during the course of the robberies.

The crimes were committed at the following locations:

  • The 7-Eleven in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard at around 10:40 p.m. Thursday
  • The 7-Eleven in the 1400 block of East Illinois Avenue at around 2:25 a.m. Friday
  • The Foot Locker in the 3200 block of South Lancaster Road at around 2:53 a.m. Friday
  • The Chase ATM in the 9300 block of Garland Road at around 3:00 a.m. Friday

Police describe the suspects as two Latin males wearing masks, dark shirts and hoodies.

According to police, the crimes were committed in a stolen silver Ford F-150 with the license plate number JFT1749.

