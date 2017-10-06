Dog Days of Denton: Spokesdog’s Reign Comes To An End

DENTON (KRLD) – Sometimes ending your career in public service is both a sad, and a happy occasion.

He always looks dapper, does a lot of interviews and fund-raisers, is incredibly patient and good-natured.

Here’s how his assistant Lauri describes him:

“He’s tan and white, he’s medium-sized, and he’s a terrier mix. I don’t know what type of terrier, but he’s a terrier mix. And he’s very soft, he doesn’t have the coarse hair. I like that about him, that he has soft hair.”

Cody was crowned the official spokesdog at Dog Days of Denton last year, and has been the pooch mayor, presiding over parades and community events. This Saturday at the Dog Days of Denton event, for and about dogs, Cody will pass the office to another canine. Then he and Lauri Sulewski, who rescued Cody from a shelter, will get on with the rest of their lives together.

“It’s a life-long commitment, so if you want a dog, think about those things before you get it. Can you afford it, are you willing to keept it for the rest of its life. If you are, then get it. If you’re not, then don’t get a dog if you can’t afford it, or if you’re not willing to keep it for the rest of its life.”

The 24th Annual Dog Days of Denton is this Saturday, October 7th, at the North Texas State Fairgrounds.