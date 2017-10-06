CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM  

Gonzalez Game 2, Scherzer Game 3 For Nats; Harper Bats 2nd

WASHINGTON (AP) – Two-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer is scheduled to pitch Game 3 of Washington’s NL Division Series against the Chicago Cubs, after Gio Gonzalez starts Game 2.

Nationals manager Dusty Baker finally announced his rotation plans, just a few hours before Game 1 of the series begins on Friday night.

Scherzer’s playoff debut this year was delayed because he tweaked his right hamstring in his last regular-season appearance.

For Gonzalez, 15-9 with a 2.96 ERA, it will be his fifth career postseason start but only second at home. The other came in 2012, when he was staked to a 6-0 lead in the deciding Game 5 of an NLDS against the St. Louis Cardinals but Washington wound up losing 7-5.

Washington’s Game 1 batting order includes 2015 NL MVP Bryce Harper hitting second, followed by Anthony Rendon, Daniel Murphy and Ryan Zimmerman.

