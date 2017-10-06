CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 10:00 PM To 10:35 PM

Indians Beat Yankees 9-8 In 13 Innings, Take 2-0 ALDS Lead

CLEVELAND (AP) — Yan Gomes singled home Austin Jackson from second base with none out in the 13th inning as the Cleveland Indians rallied from five runs down to stun the New York Yankees 9-8 Friday and snatch a 2-0 lead in the AL Division Series.

Jackson drew a leadoff walk in the 13th from Dellin Betances and stole second. Gomes went to a full count before pulling his bouncer just inside the third-base bag, easily scoring Jackson.

CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 06: Yan Gomes #7 of the Cleveland Indians hits an RBI single scoring Austin Jackson #26 to win the game 9 to 8 in the 13th inning during game two of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 6, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 06: Austin Jackson #26 runs home to score the winning run on a single by Yan Gomes #7 of the Cleveland Indians to win the game 9 to 8 in the 13th inning during game two of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 6, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Indians poured out of their dugout to mob Gomes, who ended the 5-hour, 8-minute thriller.

The Indians overcame an 8-3 deficit, a terrible start by ace Corey Kluber and a potentially serious injury to slugger Edwin Encarnacion.

Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam in the sixth to rally Cleveland, right after a close call on a hit by pitch that the Yankees didn’t challenge.

The Yankees had their chances late, but they stranded the go-ahead run at third in the ninth and 10th — and had pinch-runner Ronald Torreyes picked off second in the 11th by Gomes from the behind the plate.

Cleveland will try for a sweep in Game 3 Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 06: Yan Gomes #7 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates with teammates after he hit a an RBI single scoring Austin Jackson #26 to win the game 9 to 8 in the 13th inning during game two of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 6, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

