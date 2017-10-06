Jerry Jones Would Be Surprised If Tyron Smith Didn’t Play; Lee Unknown

By Josh Clark

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expects the Cowboys to have Tyron Smith against the Green Bay Packers despite the left tackle showing up on the injury report this week.

Jones told the G-Bag Nation on 105.3 The Fan, that he feels “very good” about Smith’s chances of playing Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

“That would really be a surprise if he doesn’t play,” Jones added.

Linebacker Sean Lee, however, could be headed towards missing his second straight game with a strained hamstring.

Lee has yet to practice this week and Jones acknowledged that the team was taking a more conservative approach with the linebacker with the bye week coming next week.

“Today will mean a lot. Tomorrow will mean a lot,” Jones said. “If we were not looking at a bye next week, then you could be more aggressive with this decision. But the fact that you’ve got a bye means that he could actually go (two) more weeks without putting competitive-type pressure on that hamstring. So that makes you head scratch a little bit.

“The nature of his imperfection was such that two or three weeks rest should do it. So all of that is in our minds as we make a decision today.”