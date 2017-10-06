CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM  

Packers RB Ty Montgomery Doubtful For Cowboys Game

Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Fantasy Football, Fantasy Football Injuries, Green Bay Packers, NFL, Ty Montgomery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery is listed as doubtful to play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday because of broken ribs.

gettyimages 848711486 Packers RB Ty Montgomery Doubtful For Cowboys Game

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 17: Ty Montgomery #88 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Montgomery got hurt in last week’s win over the Chicago Bears. He appeared to be wearing a flak jacket under his jersey while practicing on a limited basis this week.

Backup running back Jamaal Williams, who hurt his knee in the Bears game, was dropped from the injury report on Friday and should be available against Dallas.

Receiver Davante Adams was listed as questionable. He remains in the concussion protocol following a helmet-to-helmet hit by Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan, though he has been moving around well at practice.

Also questionable are offensive tackles David Bakhtiari (hamstring), Bryan Bulaga (ankle), cornerback Davon House (quad) and defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hip).

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch