Search Continues For Man Accused Of Approaching Young Girls

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine police are looking for a suspect accused of approaching young girls. The man, now identified as Kenneth Dewayne Roblez, is believed to have made lewd comments on at least two different occasions in the city of Grapevine.

Officers say it was the dozens of tips from the public that helped them identify Roblez as the suspect. Investigators in Grapevine are calling the 38-year-old a public safety threat and are advising anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.

Grapevine police spokeswoman Amanda McNew said, “Do not talk to this man… make sure you’re in a safe place and call us. Get to a safe place. And call us. As soon as someone sees him, we want to go get him.”

Police say Roblez, a convicted sex offender, is the man seen in surveillance video at a Target store in Grapevine. He reportedly made lewd comments to a 9-year-old girl and in another incident made sexually suggestive comments to a mother about her 11-year-old.

Police released surveillance video of a suspect inside Target who made lewd comments involving children.

Parents who spoke with CBS 11 News say they are aware of the situation and are alerting their children. North Texas grandmother Jeannette Dorin explained that her family has devised a plan to make sure her 10-year-old granddaughter doesn’t walk home from school alone.

“It’s just scary that’s all, very scary” she said. “I just drilled in her head, ‘don’t talk to strangers’, because it’s scary.”

Roblez is a registered sex offender, who was convicted of exposing himself to an 8-year-old girl in 2004 and in 2005. There’s also an active warrant for Roblez’ arrest. He’s wanted for violating parole.

Police in Plano are also trying to figure out if Roblez is the same man who lifted the skirt of an 11-year-old girl at a Target store last week.