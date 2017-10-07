Fort Worth Firefighter Wanted For Damaging American Flags

DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth firefighter is wanted for tearing down and damaging two American Flags at the Denton County Courthouse.
The Denton County Sheriff’s Office says Michael James Wagemann was captured on surveillance video at around 1:55 a.m. on September 9, tearing down the American flags on the south side of the courthouse on the Square.
A warrant was issued on Friday charging Wagemann with criminal mischief.
Officials say Wagemann had originally agreed to turn himself in to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office jail, but he failed to appear at the agreed upon time. The warrant remains outstanding.
According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, Wagemann was placed on restrictive duty once the department was made aware of the investigation. He was then put under official investigation by the fire department.