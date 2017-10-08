Cowboys LB Sean Lee Inactive For Green Bay Game

ARLINGTON (105.3 THE FAN) – Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee will remain on the inactive list for the second week in a row.
As Lee continues to nurse a problem hamstring, fook for Anthony Hitchens to start alongside Jaylon Smith at LB for the Cowboys.
Anthony Hitchens is active for the first time since injuring his knee in the final preseason game.
Other Cowboys inactives include: QB Rush, RB McFadden, CB Carroll, S Frazier, DL Paea, WR Brown.
Packers’ inactives include: Lenzy Pipkins, Joe Thomas, David Bakhtiari, Adam Pankey, Ty Montgomery, Montravius Adams, Chris Odom.
