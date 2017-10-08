NFL: Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys on 105.3 The Fan | Dallas Cowboys News | Live Game BlogListen Live Online in DFW | Win $5,000 Play: Pro Football Challenge | Knockout Pool 

President Trump Scheduled For Dallas Fundraiser Oct. 25

Dallas, Dallas County Republican Party, Fundraiser, President Donald Trump, Republican National Committee
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas County Republican Party says President Donald Trump will be in Dallas later this month for a fundraiser for his re-election campaign and for the Republican National Committee.

The Dallas location of the fundraiser scheduled for Oct. 25 isn’t disclosed.

The prices to attend, however, are listed in the Sunday announcement from the county GOP.

The cost ranges from $2,700 to attend the dinner to $100,000 per person for a roundtable with the president. A photo opportunity with Trump costs $35,000 per person.

