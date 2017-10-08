NFL: Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys on 105.3 The Fan | Dallas Cowboys News | Live Game BlogListen Live Online in DFW | Win $5,000 Play: Pro Football Challenge | Knockout Pool 

3-Year-Old Richardson Girl Still Missing; Father Arrested For Child Endangerment

Sherin Mathews (Richardson Police Department)

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – The father of a missing three-year-old girl in Richardson was arrested Saturday evening for child endangerment.

An Amber Alert was issued for Sherin Mathews after she was reported missing at around 8:00 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Sunningdale. Police say she was last seen at around 3:00 a.m. that day by her father.

According to the arrest affidavit, father Wesley Mathews had told police during an interview that he told his three-year-old daughter to stand near a large tree outside the home at around 3 a.m. as punishment because she wouldn’t drink her milk.

When Mathews went back to that spot at around 3:15 a.m., Sherin was gone.

Mathews showed police where he last saw his daughter, which was about 100 feet south of the home and across the alleyway.

Mathews later told police he knew coyotes had been seen in the alley where he last saw his daughter.

The father is accused of abandoning or endangering a child.

Three-year-old Sherin is still missing. She was last seen wearing a pink top, black pajama bottoms and pink flip-flops.

Three vehicles belonging to the family of the missing child were also towed Saturday evening.

