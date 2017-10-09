October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Be sure to talk with your primary care doctor about steps that you can take for breast health and screenings.
Boobieque, benefiting Fort Worth’s Cancer Care Services, kicks off its second year with beer and barbeque on October 29. Tickets are still available.
Parkland Hospital has a Comprehensive Breast Center caring for patients who need screenings as well as treatment for breast health issues. Women aged 40 and older should get a screening mammogram every year.
The Susan G. Komen 3-Day comes to DFW once again November 3-5. Register today and help raise money to find a cure.
The Bridge Breast Network is saving lives by providing access to diagnostic and treatment services for breast cancer to low income, uninsured and underinsured individuals. Find out if you quality.