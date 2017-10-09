Campus Police: Texas Tech On Lockdown, Shooter At-Large

LUBBOCK (CBSDFW.COM) – Reports of an active shooter at large on the Texas Tech campus have resulted in a lockdown there.

Students are advised to take shelter.

The extent of injuries to the shooting victim are not yet known.

A shooting has been reported at TTU Police Department. Shooter is at large. The campus is on lockdown. Take shelter. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6 — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

The following was sent as a Texas Tech Emergency Alert:

This is TTU. A shooting has been reported at the Texas Tech Police Department. At this time, the shooter is still at large. The campus is on lockdown. Take shelter in a safe location. Additional information to come. For more information go to emergency.ttu.edu.

