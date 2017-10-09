Campus Police: Texas Tech On Lockdown, Shooter At-Large

Filed Under: campus, Lubbock, Shooting, Texas Tech

LUBBOCK (CBSDFW.COM) – Reports of an active shooter at large on the Texas Tech campus have resulted in a lockdown there.

Students are advised to take shelter.

The extent of injuries to the shooting victim are not yet known.

The following was sent as a Texas Tech Emergency Alert:

This is TTU. A shooting has been reported at the Texas Tech Police Department. At this time, the shooter is still at large. The campus is on lockdown. Take shelter in a safe location. Additional information to come. For more information go to emergency.ttu.edu.  

This is a developing story please click back for updates.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch