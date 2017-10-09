Dallas Police Trying To Find Missing 87-Year-Old Woman

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are asking for help from the public locating a “critical missing” 87-year-old woman.
Officers are trying to find Jessie Buckley. Mrs. Buckley was last seen on the afternoon of Sunday, October 8 in the 2600 block of Scott Street.
Because of Mrs. Buckley’s age police are especially concerned and want to locate her immediately.
Mrs. Buckley is a Black female who stands 5′ 05″ and weighs about 160 pounds. She has black and brown hair and her eyes are also brown.
Anyone with any information about Mrs. Buckley’s whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or call the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.