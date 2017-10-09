Dallas Police Trying To Find Missing 87-Year-Old Woman

Filed Under: Critical Missing, critical missing person, dallas police, Dallas Police Department, Jessie Buckley, missing woman

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are asking for help from the public locating a “critical missing” 87-year-old woman.

Officers are trying to find Jessie Buckley. Mrs. Buckley was last seen on the afternoon of Sunday, October 8 in the 2600 block of Scott Street.

Because of Mrs. Buckley’s age police are especially concerned and want to locate her immediately.

Mrs. Buckley is a Black female who stands 5′ 05″ and weighs about 160 pounds. She has black and brown hair and her eyes are also brown.

Anyone with any information about Mrs. Buckley’s whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or call the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch