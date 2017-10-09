CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Giants’ Beckham To Have Ankle Surgery Later This Week

Filed Under: Fantasy Football, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The winless New York Giants are going to be without offensive catalyst Odell Beckham Jr. for the rest of the season.

The Giants announced Monday that Beckham will have surgery for his broken left ankle later this week, and coach Ben McAdoo later said it will end the wide receiver’s season.

“It’s a sad situation,” McAdoo said

The 24-year-old Beckham was hurt late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 27-22 loss to Los Angeles when Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward fell on his ankle and pinned it to the turf.

McAdoo spoke to Beckham after the game. He did not if the surgery could cause any long-term problems for the three-time Pro Bowler, who has led the Giants in receiving in each of his first three seasons.

Beckham was the last of four Giants’ receivers knocked out of the game.

Dwayne Harris, who also returns punts and kickoffs, will have surgery Tuesday for a broken foot.

Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard were hurt on the same series in the second quarter. Marshall was undergoing further testing and examination Monday.

Shepard is listed as day to day.

McAdoo said the Giants have not finalized any roster moves but re-signing Tavarres King, who was released early in the season, and signing Travis Rudolph off the practice squad were pretty good options. He added there are no plans at this point to re-sign fan favorite Victor Cruz, who was released after last season.

Beckham had 25 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns this year, including a 48-yarder in the fourth quarter Sunday. He also had two 15-yard catches that set up Eli Manning’s 29-yard touchdown toss to Roger Lewis, Jr. in the third quarter.

It has been a frustrating season for Beckham. He sprained his left ankle in a preseason game on Aug. 21, missed the season opener at Dallas and was limited against Detroit. He also was fined for pretending to urinate like a dog after a TD catch in Philadelphia on Sept. 24.

McAdoo knows the Giants (0-5) have basically no chance of making the playoffs for a second straight year.

“Everyone is disappointed, I am aware of it,” he said. “Everyone is irritated, I am aware of it. But my focus right now is trying to help with the personnel department to field a football team this week to give us a chance to prepare and win.”

McAdoo admitted his team has slumped in the fourth quarter, blowing leads in each game.

“You got to find a way to win with each team you have, and year to year it changes, and we haven’t been able to get that done, and that’s my responsibility,” the second-year head coach said.

NOTES: McAdoo would not discuss cornerback Janoris Jenkins’ exit from the field in the closing seconds after the Giants’ last drive was stopped with 40 seconds to play. “We’ll handle those issues in house,” he said.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

