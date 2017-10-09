CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
It’s Weather Transition Day As We Go From Summer To Fall

By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, Cold, Cold Front, fall, Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, Rain, Record Heat, storms, Summer, Weather

*Yesterday High: 91; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 81; Normal Low: 59*

  • Transition day today!! Summer to Fall!
  • Possible record high today.
  • Slight chance of strong storms after 6pm.
  • Cold front arrives before midnight.
  • 25-degree temperature change Tuesday.
  • 97” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Today: Increasing clouds, windy and HOT! Possible record (95;1963) high. High: Upper 90s. 30% chance of strong evening storms along COLD FRONT! Wind: South 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy, windy and MUCH cooler. Patchy drizzle. Low: Low to mid 50s. NW 15-25 G 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Windy and MUCH cooler. High: Near 70. Wind: NW 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow night: Clear and chilly. Low: 45-52. Wind: North 5-10mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, continued cool. High: Mid 70s.

Thursday and Friday:  Partly cloudy and warmer. High: Mid to upper 80s.

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: Mid to upper 80s. Another cold front late Sunday.

