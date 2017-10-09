It’s Weather Transition Day As We Go From Summer To Fall

*Yesterday High: 91; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 81; Normal Low: 59*
- Transition day today!! Summer to Fall!
- Possible record high today.
- Slight chance of strong storms after 6pm.
- Cold front arrives before midnight.
- 25-degree temperature change Tuesday.
- 97” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Increasing clouds, windy and HOT! Possible record (95;1963) high. High: Upper 90s. 30% chance of strong evening storms along COLD FRONT! Wind: South 15-25 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy, windy and MUCH cooler. Patchy drizzle. Low: Low to mid 50s. NW 15-25 G 30 mph.
Tomorrow: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Windy and MUCH cooler. High: Near 70. Wind: NW 15-25 mph.
Tomorrow night: Clear and chilly. Low: 45-52. Wind: North 5-10mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, continued cool. High: Mid 70s.
Thursday and Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: Mid to upper 80s.
Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: Mid to upper 80s. Another cold front late Sunday.