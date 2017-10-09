It’s Weather Transition Day As We Go From Summer To Fall

Martin Truex Jr. Wins Another Playoff Race For Toyota Martin Truex Jr. raced to his career-best sixth victory Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and this win is worth an automatic slot in the next round of NASCAR's playoffs.

Sandler: Weekend NFL, NCAA Football Wrap UpI just can't leave the Pats out of the top 5. Detroit was in there, but they're in there no more. Green Bay's secondary struggles (and their decisive loss earlier to Atlanta, plus the way Atlanta matches up favorably against them) has the Falcons ahead of them, even though the Packers have basically played without an O-line all year.