McKinney SWAT Team Wins State Competition

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The McKinney Police Department’s SWAT Team finished in first place overall this weekend during the Texas Tactical Police Officers Association’s yearly competition in Waco.
They department said Monday, they beat out more than 20 other SWAT teams in competitions such as Sniper Run, Tower Scramble, Mass Casualty, and Obstacle Course.
Members of the McKinney SWAT team will represent Texas in an upcoming national competition in Florida.
Rankings:
1. McKinney PD
2. Lubbock PD
3. Baton Rouge PD
4. Grand Prairie PD
5. San Antonio PD
6. Irving PD
7. Plano PD
8. Denton PD
9. Houston PD
10. Round Rock PD