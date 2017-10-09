President Trump Links Immigration Demands To DACA Support

President Donald Trump is telling congressional leaders that his hard-line immigration priorities must be enacted in exchange for extending protection from deportation to hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.
Trump’s list of demands includes overhauling the country’s green-card system, a crackdown on unaccompanied minors entering the country, and building his promised wall along the southern border.
Many are policies Democrats have said explicitly are off the table and threaten to derail ongoing negotiations over legislation protecting young immigrants known as “Dreamers.” They had been given a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the country under President Barack Obama.
The overhaul of the green-card system would limit family-based green cards to spouses and the minor children of U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents.
