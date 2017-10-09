Sophomore Slump? Cowboys 3rd Loss As Packers Beat Dak, Zeke

ARLINGTON (AP) — Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys already have as many losses as they did last season. And it’s only Week 5.

While Elliott leaped over the top for a fourth-down conversion before Prescott scored a go-ahead touchdown with 1:13 left, they just left too much time for Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay quarterback pulled off another late comeback, just like in the divisional playoff win nine months ago to end the Dallas duo’s rookie season.

“It’s a little bit difficult to think about,” Elliott said after the 35-31 loss Sunday that dropped the Cowboys to 2-3. “We’re still confident. We know what we can do.”

For now, Prescott and Elliott have lost consecutive regular-season games for the first time and the Cowboys go into their bye week with a losing record.

They won a division title with an NFC-best 13-3 record last season and to match that would have to win their last 11 games — they did win a franchise-record 11 straight after dropping the 2016 opener.

“There’s a lot that you can build on,” veteran tight end Jason Witten said. “Certainly, the foundation was laid last year, but it’s a new year, you’ve got to re-establish it.”

The Packers (4-1) rallied from a 21-6 deficit after Prescott threw TD passeson the first three Dallas drives. There were five lead changes in the fourth quarter, the first on Jordy Nelson’s 10-yard TD catch from Rodgers.

Green Bay has won seven of its last eight against Dallas. The latest was sealed when Rodgers led a 75-yard drive that took just 62 seconds and ended with Davante Adams’ 12-yard catch with 11 seconds left.

“When you’ve got 12 (Rodgers) back there, it allows you to be a little more calm,” Adams said. “You know he’s going to take full control of the offense, take full control of the game. He orchestrated a beautiful drive there.”

It was the second TD catch for Adams only 10 days after leaving the field on a stretcher on a helmet-to-helmet hit that resulted in a suspension for Chicago linebacker Danny Trevathan. Adams had seven catches for 66 yards.

“I was going to call another play,” Rodgers said about the winning score. “But taking it back was a good call. … I wanted to put a better throw on it, and he made a great catch.”

Some things we learned from the game:

WHERE’S JORDY?

Nelson, who is up to sixth touchdowns receiving, wasn’t on the field during the winning drive. Coach Mike McCarthy said Nelson was being evaluated at the end of the game for an undisclosed injury. He had two catches for 24 yards.

GOTTA HAVE LATERAL PLAY

The Cowboys actually made it past midfield on the prototypical desperation lateral play to end the game. Most of it came on a 20-yard run by Elliott after the first lateral from Brice Butler. It was the first of five laterals, the last an errant toss that became the first of three fumbles.

The play was finally ruled over when center Travis Frederick fumbled after an 11-yard run to the Green Bay 38 and Quinten Rollins recovered at the 42.

MONTGOMERY’S FILL-IN

If Ty Montgomery is out for any length of time with broken ribs, expect Aaron Jones to get plenty of chances. He’s the first Green Bay running back with 100 yards in his first start as a rookie since Samkon Gado in 2005. He had 19 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown .

Jones’ 15-yard run put the Packers in field goal range before they went for the win on the final drive. “I told him before the game I had absolutely zero worries about him back there,” Rodgers said.

SIGNS OF LIFE

Dallas had its second straight 400-yard game, and Prescott found eight different receivers, a season high. That included an 18-yard completion to seldom-used running back Rod Smith when Prescott escaped the pocket and made a strong throw on the run. “We’re getting where we want to be,” Prescott said.

