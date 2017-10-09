Video: Dallas Police Asking For Public’s Help In Fatal Hit And Run

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas Police are looking for the person that ran over a woman in a 7-Eleven parking lot on July 2, 2017.
Authorities say an unknown vehicle struck a woman in the convenience store parking lot at 15050 Preston Road around 5 p.m.
Surveillance footage shows the unknown car pulling away from the gas pumps and hitting the pedestrian, trapping her under the vehicle for a short distance, before fleeing the scene.
If you have any information regarding the suspect or suspect vehicle, please contact Detective Nathan Williams in Vehicle Crimes (214) 671-0018.