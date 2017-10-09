Video: Dallas Police Asking For Public’s Help In Fatal Hit And Run

Filed Under: 7-Eleven, Dallas, dallas police, Hit and Run

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas Police are looking for the person that ran over a woman in a 7-Eleven parking lot on July 2, 2017.

Authorities say an unknown vehicle struck a woman in the convenience store parking lot at 15050 Preston Road around 5 p.m.

Surveillance footage shows the unknown car pulling away from the gas pumps and hitting the pedestrian, trapping her under the vehicle for a short distance, before fleeing the scene.

If you have any information regarding the suspect or suspect vehicle, please contact Detective Nathan Williams in Vehicle Crimes (214) 671-0018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch