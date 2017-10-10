CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
1st Trial Stemming From 2015 Biker Shootout To Begin In Waco

WACO (AP) — Jury selection is to begin for the first trial stemming from a deadly 2015 shootout between bikers and police in Waco.

The selection process in the trial of Christopher “Jake” Carrizal is scheduled to being Tuesday in Waco.

The Dallas chapter president of the Bandidos motorcycle club is the first to stand trial of 154 bikers indicted after the shootings that killed nine people and wounded 20 others outside a Waco restaurant. All are indicted on felony charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Investigators say motorcycle clubs were meeting at the Twin Peaks restaurant when a fight erupted between the Cossacks and the Bandidos, which the FBI categorizes as an outlaw motorcycle gang. The fight spilled into the parking lot as three police SWAT officers responded with rifle fire.

