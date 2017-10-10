Active Shooter Alert In Stephenville

STEPHENVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – The Erath County Sheriff’s Department received a call of an “active shooter” in the area of FM 914 and CR 454 around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Stephenville Police officers and Erath County deputies are on scene.
Police tell CBS11 the suspect was shooting at passing cars. By 7:05 p.m., Stephenville Police said the active shooter situation was over but they were still looking for the suspect.
The suspect is described as a white man with brown hair wearing blue jeans and a blue denim shirt.
There are no reports of injuries, according to Stephenville Police.
This is not impacting the Tarleton State University campus in Stephenville.
The university says the incident is “miles from the campus.”