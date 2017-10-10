Boston Man Shoots, Kills Neighbor’s Golden Retriever

BOSTON (CBS BOSTON) – A Boston-area family is heartbroken after their one-year-old golden retriever was shot and killed by their neighbor, WBZ reports.

Krissy Dashner and Pat Bates say their puppy Walle and their other German shepherd ran out the door and into the woods near their home.

Bates says he followed them and started searching for them when he heard gunshots.

“As soon as I heard gunshots,” Dashner said. “I mean they were right in our woods. Why else would someone be shooting at the same time our dogs are gone?”

Several acres away, neighbor Mark heard animals “in a frenzy” near his chicken coop.

“I grabbed my gun before I went out,” Mark said. “I have a lot of problems with coyotes and fisher cats, and raccoons and stuff getting my chickens.”

The couple says their German shepherd ran back but the golden retriever appeared startled.

“He just attacked us and there was nothing I could do. It happened so quick. He showed his teeth and was growling,” Mark said. “I had no choice. I had to shoot the dog because I’m not going to get bit.”

“I can’t extrapolate that situation in my mind, where you would need lethal force against a 50-pound golden retriever,” Bates said.

“It’s outrageous to think if your dog ever escaped they’d get shot,” Dashney said. “It shouldn’t happen to any dog. But a golden retriever? It’s just so uncalled for.”

WBZ in Boston reports that animal control is still investigating, but the couple tells them they doubt their neighbor will face any charges.