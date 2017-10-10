Cooler Weather Continues Across DFW Through Wednesday

*Yesterday High: 96 (Record); Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 80; Normal Low: 59*
- Morning storms, afternoon sunshine.
- 25+ degrees cooler today. Enjoy!
- Downright chilly tomorrow morning! Temps in the forties!
- Cool weather continues through Wednesday.
- Rapid warm up Thursday-Saturday.
- Another cold front brings rain and cooler temps Sunday.
- 84” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Morning storms, afternoon sunshine. Windy and cool! High: Upper 60s. Wind: NNW 15-25, gusts to 30 mph.
Tonight: Clear and chilly! Less wind. Low: 44-48. Low: NW 10 mph.
Tomorrow: State Fair weather….Perfect day! Low humidity! Abundant sunshine and pleasant. High: Low to mid 70s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.
Thursday and Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: Mid to upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and continued warm. High: Near 90.
Sunday: Cloudy. Chance of showers and storms. Another cold front. High: Near 80.
Monday: Back to sunshine. Low humidity returns. High: Mid 70s.