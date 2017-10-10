Produced by Jesuit Refugee Service/USA, in partnership with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, Lampedusa: Concerts for Refugees is raising awareness and money to support expanded educational opportunities for displaced people through JRS’s Global Education Initiative.
Funds raised from the tour help refugees to heal, learn and thrive.
Joan Baez, Lila Downs, Steve Earle, Patty Griffin, Emmylou Harris, Dave Matthews, Alynda Segarra and Lucinda Williams will lead the roster of artists in the intimate singer-songwriter tour. The 2017 tour will travel to Dallas on October 15. Click here for details and tickets.