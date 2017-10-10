Nominate A Sick Kid For A Trick-Or-Treating Ambulance Escort

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – There are few kids who don’t enjoy Halloween and going out trick or treating, but what about little ones in North Texas who are too sick to go door-to-door?

This year MedStar Mobile Healthcare is again accepting nominations for children to get a chance to have an ambulance escort them out for a night of Halloween fun.

Eligible nominees are kids who might not normally be able to go out trick or treating because of hospitalization or a medical condition.

This is the fifth year that MedStar will take a few children, and their families, out for Halloween in a Fort Worth neighborhood. The sick child will be picked up at home in a MedStar ambulance and taken to a specially selected neighborhood where they’ll be escorted to houses on a stretcher and given the chance to fill their bag with candy.

The kids will be entertained by a “Safety Clown” and well taken care of by a MedStar paramedic, and EMT as they make their way around collecting goodies.

Nominated children should be between 5 and 15 years old and must live in or be a patient at a hospital or medical facility in the MedStar service area. The trick or treat event will happen on the night of Halloween between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Click here to send an email and nominate a sick or special needs kid or call 817-991-4487