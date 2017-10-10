CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Rangers Infielders Gosselin, Middlebrooks Now Free Agents

Filed Under: Free Agents, MLB, Phil Gosselin, Texas Rangers, Will Middlebrooks

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers infielders Phil Gosselin and Will Middlebrooks have become free agents after declining outright assignments to Triple-A Round Rock.

The Rangers said Tuesday that Gosselin, Middlebrooks, right-hander Paul Espino and outfielder Jared Hoying cleared waivers and were assigned outright to the Triple-A team.

gettyimages 849851520 Rangers Infielders Gosselin, Middlebrooks Now Free Agents

SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 19: Will Middlebrooks #15 of the Texas Rangers is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring a run on a sacrifice fly by Shin-Soo Choo #17 of the Texas Rangers off of relief pitcher Nick Vincent #50 of the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning of a game at Safeco Field on September 19, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Gosselin, acquired from Pittsburgh on a waiver claim Aug. 12, hit .125 in 12 games over three stints with the team.

Middlebrooks led Round Rock with 23 homers and 64 RBIs before being called up by the Rangers on Sept. 1, and then hit .211 in 22 games.

Espino had a 5.68 ERA in six relief appearances after being acquired from Milwaukee in an Aug. 26 trade. Hoying hit .222 with one homer in 36 games.

