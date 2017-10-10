Ryan To Visit Puerto Rico In Wake Of Hurricane

Filed Under: Paul Ryan, Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Speaker Paul Ryan plans to visit Puerto Rico on Friday to view hurricane devastation first-hand as Congress weighs more aid for the storm-battered island.

The Wisconsin Republican will lead a small bipartisan group including the chairman and top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee that signs off on spending legislation.

Ryan will meet with local officials and emergency personnel. The House is expected to vote this week on an emergency spending package including billions more in relief for Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida in the wake of a series of deadly storms.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch