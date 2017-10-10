Searchers Find No Clues In Disappearance Of North Texas Newlyweds

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The search for a North Texas couple has gone cold after they disappeared almost two weeks ago on their way to the Bahamas.

According to reports, Forrest and Donna Sanco were recently married and were to the island of Rum Cay, in the Bahamas, for a dream honeymoon.

Forrest bought a plane, renewed his pilot’s license, and the couple took off from Florida. The search began when he didn’t return to his job at Lockheed Martin more than a week later.

Donna’s daughter-in-law, Anne Simmons, says the last time anyone saw the couple was when they refueled their airplane on the Bahamian island of North Eleuthera. The family said that after trying to work with the government they’ve now hired a private company to try and find the pair.

“We were able to hire two separate private search-and-rescue teams with aircraft to scour the area,” Simmons said, adding, “We’ve not heard any information yet.”

According to Simmons, the area where the couple disappeared is dotted with small islands, with many of them not even listed on maps.

Officials at the National Weather Service station nearest to the Sanco’s flight route says there were thunderstorms in the area on the day the couple disappeared.