Flights Under $100 As Southwest Airlines Starts 72-Hour Sale

DALLAS (CBS Local) – Fall travelers may want to quickly pack a bag and hop on a flight to take advantage of Southwest Airline’s blockbuster sale. The airline is dropping prices for 72 hours with round-trip tickets to dozens of destinations selling for less than $100.

The flash sale began Tuesday morning on October 10, with the carrier’s shortest flights marked down to just $49. Longer flights around the country will cost between $79 and $129 each way.

The sale doesn’t mean that you can jump on a plane right after buying a ticket as Southwest’s sale applies to flights from October 31 through December 19 and from January 3 through February 14. Flights on Fridays and Sundays are also excluded during the three-day sale.

Customers of the airline will also be able to cash in on international flights, which start as cheap as $59 and rise to around $262 each way depending on your route. Those discounted flights will also only apply to trips from October 31 through December 13 and from January 10 through March 2.

This is not the first time that Southwest has slashed ticket prices. The airline has treated customers to big sales in June and October for the last few years. The airline’s June 2015 sale was reportedly so popular that it crashed Southwest’s website.

Not even to mention—we're currently having an unbelievable SALE. Visit https://t.co/nErXFo11TH for details! ^NA pic.twitter.com/oAxN6Dxdie — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 10, 2017

The news will be a big bonus for many travelers as AAA reports that more than a quarter of Americans are planning a fall vacation. “Savvy travelers can often find lower prices on everything from airfare and hotels to cruises and vacation packages, as travel companies offer incentives to fill their vacancies during the fall,” AAA’s senior vice president Bill Sutherland said.