Volunteers Search For Missing 3-Year-Old In Richardson

RICHARDSON (CBS11) – More volunteers showed up Tuesday to search the Richardson neighborhood where 3-year-old Sherin Mathews went missing early Saturday morning.

Mothers walked the alley on Tuesday where Sherin was last seen.

News of the child’s disappearance has been tough on the neighborhood, including on Mahbub Hossain, a father of three. Police and FBI combed through his house, searching for clues.

“They went through our garage. They went through the freezer, shed…” said Hossain.

He handed over surveillance video, but it didn’t capture anything.

Sherin vanished Saturday around 3:00 a.m. after her father punished her for not drinking her milk. He told police he told the child to stand near a tree behind the home.

When he checked 15 minutes later, she was gone. Police say Wesley Mathews did laundry and waited until 8:00 a.m. to call police.

The story doesn’t add up to Hossain or his teenage son.

“He’s saying, ‘Dad, why would it take five hours to call the police? Would you wait for five hours?’ I said, ‘No! I’d call right away!'” said Hossain.

Wesley Mathews was arrested on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child but bonded out.

Two mothers from Keller also offered their help and faith.

“We’re just completely trusting in God and praying that the baby will be alive and keep her safe,” said Shiny Shiljoe.

The two mothers walked the alley, trying to find answers – anything that could lead to Sherin.

“We both got the Amber Alert and today we felt compelled. We’re both stay-at-home moms. Our kids are in school and we just thought, ‘Why don’t we come out and see if we can be of any help?'” said Preethi Abraham.

The Amber Alert was cancelled Monday because police did not have a good suspect or vehicle description. Police say they could reactivate it.