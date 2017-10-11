Arlington Burglars Disguised As Workers Caught On Video

ARLINGTON (KRLD) – Police in Arlington are looking for a pair of burglars who went to great lengths to fly under the radar.

Two men showed up at a house on Littlestone Drive last month. It was broad daylight and the men were wearing yellow safety vests and baseball caps. One was holding what looked like a pad or clipboard and the other was holding a bottle of spray cleaner.

2 suspects trying to disguise themselves as "official" looking workers were burglars. Need to find them. 📞 Det. Trinh w/info at 817-459-5805 pic.twitter.com/nUEuMruGdv — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 11, 2017

After ringing the doorbell several times and knocking on the door to make sure no one was home, they went into the backyard, broke into the house and burglarized it.

Passersby didn’t think anything of it given the burglars’ attire, but APD Sergeant VaNessa Harrison says there are things people should look out for in these instances. “Look for a vehicle,” she said. “Look for some insignia, some badge that represents the company. Ask them questions.”

The burglars are still on the loose.

Anyone with information about the home break-in or who can identify either of the thieves is asked to contact Detective Trinh at 817-459-5805.