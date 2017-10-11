CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Arlington Burglars Disguised As Workers Caught On Video

By Andrew Greenstein
Filed Under: Arlington Police, Arlington Police Department, break in, break-ins, burglars, burglary, disguise, fake

ARLINGTON (KRLD) – Police in Arlington are looking for a pair of burglars who went to great lengths to fly under the radar.

Two men showed up at a house on Littlestone Drive last month. It was broad daylight and the men were wearing yellow safety vests and baseball caps. One was holding what looked like a pad or clipboard and the other was holding a bottle of spray cleaner.

After ringing the doorbell several times and knocking on the door to make sure no one was home, they went into the backyard, broke into the house and burglarized it.

Passersby didn’t think anything of it given the burglars’ attire, but APD Sergeant VaNessa Harrison says there are things people should look out for in these instances. “Look for a vehicle,” she said. “Look for some insignia, some badge that represents the company. Ask them questions.”

The burglars are still on the loose.

Anyone with information about the home break-in or who can identify either of the thieves is asked to contact Detective Trinh at 817-459-5805.

