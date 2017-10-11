Cowboys Players Mostly ‘No Comment’ After Anthem Protest Meeting With Jerry Jones

By Mike Fisher

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Cowboys locker room opened about an hour later than scheduled on Wednesday, in part because of at least one players-and-organizational meeting regarding owner Jerry Jones’ edict ordering “respect” for the national anthem.

And once it did, reporters were greeted by team captain Orlando Scandrick’s musical choice: YG & Nipsey Hussle’s ‘F Donald Trump.’

That song selection shouldn’t be interpreted as emblematic of the mood of the entire team; another team captain, kicker Dan Bailey — who also happens to be the union rep — noted, ‘Were all from different backgrounds. It’s always been the same in that regard. Our focus is to collectively work to something larger than ourselves.”

An immediate question during this bye week, of course: Is that “something larger” about football? Or about players having a voice after Jones altered his usual “understanding” of players’ respect for the NFL pregame presentation of the flag and the anthem, this week turning it into an “or-else” ultimatum.

A number of Cowboys leaders skipped their usual media visits or didn’t show up at all. Quarterback Dak Prescott and tight end Jason Witten (two more captains) did not appear.

But a handful of other players did confirm that Jones met with the team before the locker room opened to reporters.

“It was a private meeting we had, we can’t really speak on it,” said defensive end David Irving, one of two Cowboys players who have raised fists after the playing of the anthem.

I asked Irving if the meeting provided answers or raised more questions.

“A little bit of both,” Irving said.

Scandrick issued “no comments” seven times before turning to lace up a pair of pink cleats designed to bring awareness to breast cancer research.

“We’re ‘allowed’,” he said, “to support that.”